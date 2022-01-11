Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’
06:17
Share this -
copied
Rep. Adam Schiff on Rep. Jim Jordan refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 probe: “I assume that he reached the conclusion that if he came in and told the truth, it would put him at odds with the former president. And he just doesn’t have the courage to do that.”Jan. 11, 2022
Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.
02:45
If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG
06:53
Now Playing
Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’
06:17
UP NEXT
Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’
03:59
Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did
06:19
Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality