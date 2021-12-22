Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe
06:19
Share this -
copied
“We’ll discuss as the committee whether the next step is to issue a subpoena to compel him to appear,” says Rep. Adam Schiff after GOP Rep. Scott Perry says he won’t cooperate with the House Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe
06:19
UP NEXT
'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary
06:02
January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry
06:43
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'
05:47
NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals
07:27
McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee