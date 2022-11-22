IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ohio Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote on abortion rights 

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado nightclub shooting comes amid rise in anti-LGBTQ hate

    05:52

  • Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped

    05:16

  • Clyburn: ‘Foolishness’ of GOP agenda will send them ‘deep in the minority’

    06:21

  • Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against

    06:36

  • The stark contrast between Pelosi’s accomplishments and the House GOP agenda

    09:48

  • The déjà vu of the Republican reaction to Trump’s 2024 campaign

    07:25

  • Trump’s 2024 announcement was so ‘low energy’ even Fox News cut away

    10:08

  • Chris Hayes: Voters helped democracy escape 2024 ‘worst-case scenario'

    07:11

  • ‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

    06:42

  • Biden addresses Poland missile strike after ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders 

    04:12

  • Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'

    07:44

  • Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, NBC News projects

    02:04

  • Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you’re just a loser'

    05:45

  • America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to

    06:03

  • Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects

    00:50

  • Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

    05:12

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

    11:56

  • John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

All In

Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

07:16

Rep. Adam Schiff: “Kevin McCarthy can’t become speaker without the QAnon caucus in his conference. He will do what Marjorie Taylor Greene tells him to do,” says Rep. Adam Schiff. "I’m not at all confident that he can do even the bare minimum of the job."Nov. 22, 2022

  • Ohio Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote on abortion rights 

    03:03
  • Now Playing

    Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado nightclub shooting comes amid rise in anti-LGBTQ hate

    05:52

  • Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped

    05:16

  • Clyburn: ‘Foolishness’ of GOP agenda will send them ‘deep in the minority’

    06:21

  • Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against

    06:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All