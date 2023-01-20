Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’07:49
- Now Playing
Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’07:23
- UP NEXT
Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog’s GoFundMe08:41
McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees10:00
Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’06:10
Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’07:31
New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out06:38
Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now03:02
GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy05:55
Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high04:57
Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression02:34
Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit05:45
New details on the dubious finances of George Santos09:42
GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign07:43
Walgreens CFO admits shoplifting threat was overstated02:45
Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution06:40
'Vengeance': Swalwell debunks McCarthy excuse for booting him from committees07:38
George Santos claimed he was volleyball 'star' at college he didn't attend09:09
No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove.03:51
Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights02:40
Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’07:49
- Now Playing
Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’07:23
- UP NEXT
Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog’s GoFundMe08:41
McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees10:00
Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’06:10
Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’07:31
Play All