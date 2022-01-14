IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Schiff: Jan. 6 panel has ‘certain remedies’ to get McCarthy, Jordan to talk

04:35

Rep. Adam Schiff: “We have certain remedies potentially with McCarthy, with Perry, with Jordan, with other House members that we don’t have with a Steve Bannon or a Mark Meadows—There is an ability of the House to essentially police its own.” Jan. 14, 2022

