Schiff: Jan. 6 panel has ‘certain remedies’ to get McCarthy, Jordan to talk
04:35
Share this -
copied
Rep. Adam Schiff: “We have certain remedies potentially with McCarthy, with Perry, with Jordan, with other House members that we don’t have with a Steve Bannon or a Mark Meadows—There is an ability of the House to essentially police its own.” Jan. 14, 2022
Ted Cruz pushes far-right’s favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty
03:37
Now Playing
Schiff: Jan. 6 panel has ‘certain remedies’ to get McCarthy, Jordan to talk
04:35
UP NEXT
Warren: We can launch voting rights bill, but don’t yet have landing gear
07:54
Rep. Aguilar: Committee wants to ask McCarthy about Trump ‘mindset’ around Jan. 6
04:53
‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay on turning up 'emotional bandwidth' on climate
10:44
Dr. Fauci on why he ‘called out’ GOP Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Pure ad hominem’