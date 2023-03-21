IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Schiff: GOP targeting Manhattan DA is right from ‘autocratic playbook’

07:28

Rep. Adam Schiff on House Republicans targeting the DA as Trump braces for an indictment: “The cost to the country is real. It is going to be diminished confidence in our institutions and the rule of law. That’s part of the autocratic playbook. It’s all a ‘witch hunt,’ it’s all a ‘hoax’ if you’re going after their party’s leader.” March 21, 2023

