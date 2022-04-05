IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

    09:49

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

  • Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine

    01:15

  • Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report

    06:22

  • Biden calls for 'war crime trial' after reports of massacre in Bucha

    00:52

  • DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill

    05:19

  • Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida

    04:22

  • Billionaire 'Goliath' Bezos loses to 'David' organizers in huge labor upset at Amazon

    08:29

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17

  • House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

    03:04

  • Female journalists face gender-based online harassment

    04:39

  • Latvian Defense Minister: 'Time to de-Putinize the West'

    06:16

  • Meet the Press Reports: One in 5 Americans say they have invested, traded in or used cryptocurrency

    02:00

  • Engel: Russian forces ‘taking significant losses’ around Kyiv

    02:49

  • Biden: March jobs report 'good news for our economy'

    01:26

  • Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

    03:47

All In

Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

07:14

“The Palin model—failed as it was: a proud lack of political knowledge, mixed with attention-grabbing antics—set the mold for today's Republican troll caucus,” says Chris Hayes. “And now, 15 years later after creating the genre, Palin is back trying make a run to join them.”April 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Jackson moves toward history as GOP 'cartoon characters' brace for epic loss

    09:49

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'

    06:56

  • Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'

    01:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All