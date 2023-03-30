IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir 

    07:25

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

    07:32

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

    05:28

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

    06:20

  • 'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    05:19

  • ‘He is panicked and terrified’: George Conway on Trump’s mindset as possible indictment looms

    06:22

  • Former Manhattan ADA: Grand jury delay ‘not out of the ordinary’

    06:36

  • 'Weird, devious': Gallego on GOP bid to prematurely quash Trump grand jury

    06:14

  • 'Thunderous': Trump loses key Mar-a-Lago appeal, lawyer ordered to testify

    06:31

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s corrupt bargain is ‘worst reoccurring payment plan’

    05:19

  • McCarthy downplays Trump hush money probe as ‘personal money’ case

    06:54

  • Steele: Trump is once again attempting to control the narrative in NY probe

    02:53

  • Meacham on possible Trump NY indictment: 'We're at the beginning of this drama'

    05:10

  • Schiff: GOP targeting Manhattan DA is right from ‘autocratic playbook’

    07:28

All In

Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

06:27

“What Starbucks has done under Schultz’s leadership is basically break the law—and they have absolute confidence they can get away with it,” says Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Today was a reminder that billionaires and corporate leaders are going to have to obey the law.” March 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All