Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war

- Now Playing
Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war08:50
- UP NEXT
A Possible Turning Point as Ukraine Makes Gains Against Russia10:12
Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.07:07
Putin has put himself in a terrible box in Ukraine, says retired general07:27
Ukrainian Army are heroes for everyone, says fmr. Zelenskyy press secretary07:54
Russian forces retreat as Ukrainian forces advance05:37
Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region02:29
Secretary of State arrives in Ukraine for an undisclosed trip02:09
Ordinary Ukrainians defending values Americans claim to hold: The Atlantic08:53
Russia in talks with North Korea to purchase millions of rockets, artillery shells02:00
Adm. James Stavridis: Potential nuclear disaster at Zaporozhzhia 'equally high' to Fukushima05:44
Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant 'hanging by a thread' amid shelling06:07
The Last Thing: Ukrainian strong02:31
A Mother’s War: An unexpected documentary on the ‘extraordinary’ women of Ukraine02:37
Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: ‘If Putin is willing to risk a nuclear disaster, where does he stop’?03:59
Petro Poroshenko: Everyone in Ukraine now is a soldier04:23
U.N. inspectors arrive at Ukrainian nuclear power plant02:38
Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant12:19
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Iranian drones could have 'significant impact' on Russia-Ukraine war05:14
Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’03:58
- Now Playing
Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war08:50
- UP NEXT
A Possible Turning Point as Ukraine Makes Gains Against Russia10:12
Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.07:07
Putin has put himself in a terrible box in Ukraine, says retired general07:27
Ukrainian Army are heroes for everyone, says fmr. Zelenskyy press secretary07:54
Russian forces retreat as Ukrainian forces advance05:37
Play All