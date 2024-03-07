IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'
March 7, 202407:52
“The difference between me and Kari Lake is that I'm going to really, really work for Arizona solutions. She is just going to work for whatever Donald Trump wants,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego on the Arizona Senate race. March 7, 2024

