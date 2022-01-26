Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work
05:29
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes: “The Republican Party has decided that actively promoting vaccination is not acceptable, while promoting the treatment that Donald Trump got is. And so, Ron DeSantis will choose to ‘die on the hill’ of the drugs that no longer work. And in his state of Florida, 64,000 people are dead.”Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work
05:29
UP NEXT
What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee
07:04
‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth
08:04
Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension
07:38
Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement
10:32
‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better