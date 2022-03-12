IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

Chris Hayes on the baseless claims about biowarfare in Ukraine: “The Russian Ambassador to the UN is basically parroting propaganda that Fox News is running with—from whatever corner of QAnon internet— to justify their invasion of Ukraine.”March 12, 2022

