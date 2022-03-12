Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion 06:12
Chris Hayes on the baseless claims about biowarfare in Ukraine: “The Russian Ambassador to the UN is basically parroting propaganda that Fox News is running with—from whatever corner of QAnon internet— to justify their invasion of Ukraine.”
March 12, 2022 Read More ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion 06:12
