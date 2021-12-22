IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert says Trump lawsuit against New York attorney general will likely be thrown out

    07:48

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29

  • Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet

    07:40

  • Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

    03:30

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • 'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:33

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence

    01:45

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

  • Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

    03:58

  • Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils

    04:55

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    03:48

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

    05:32

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

    09:46

  • 'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike

    06:29

  • 'Everything is gone': Factory worker survives tornadoes but loses job, car and home

    04:58

  • Gov. Beshear: At least 64 killed in Kentucky tornadoes, ages 5 months to 86 years old

    02:30

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

All In

Right’s ‘celebration of violence’ on full display at Turning Point USA convention

08:10

“It has proven that on the right, people acting as terribly as possible seems to be the thing that makes you most adored,” says Chris Hayes. “That’s the recipe, the secret sauce of this current version of right-wing politics. And it’s not just rhetorical—They are literally celebrating killing people.”Dec. 22, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert says Trump lawsuit against New York attorney general will likely be thrown out

    07:48

  • Psaki slams Manchin on prior discussions about Build Back Better with president, staff

    02:02

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Biden to address alarming rise in omicron variant cases Tuesday

    02:29

  • Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet

    07:40

  • Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All