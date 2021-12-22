Right’s ‘celebration of violence’ on full display at Turning Point USA convention
“It has proven that on the right, people acting as terribly as possible seems to be the thing that makes you most adored,” says Chris Hayes. “That’s the recipe, the secret sauce of this current version of right-wing politics. And it’s not just rhetorical—They are literally celebrating killing people.”Dec. 22, 2021
