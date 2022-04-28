IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves

All In

Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves

Chris Hayes: “We have a pill that treats Covid. It’s like Ivermectin…but real. It’s like the real version of the therapeutic that people like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson and Kari Lake wanted Ivermectin to be.”April 28, 2022

    Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves

