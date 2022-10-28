IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13
All In

“Either Trump or a fellow Republican wins…or the election was rigged," says Chris Hayes. "That lie is now the orthodoxy in most of the Republican Party. But this time, they are running that playbook without Trump on the ballot. And it is happening all over the country.”Oct. 28, 2022

