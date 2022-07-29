Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer

- Now Playing
Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer05:30
- UP NEXT
Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’06:21
Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump07:27
Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller09:01
Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview04:42
Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case05:14
WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe10:17
Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan07:38
‘Troll conservatism’ on full display at right-wing conference04:55
‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury13:35
George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim07:39
Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss06:50
Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings06:04
Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 608:21
Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law08:31
How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz03:44
Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence09:11
Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers04:31
‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts04:24
AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’06:54
- Now Playing
Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer05:30
- UP NEXT
Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’06:21
Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump07:27
Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller09:01
Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview04:42
Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case05:14
Play All