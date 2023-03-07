IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

05:58

“Let’s be clear: this talk of internal enemies, revenge, retribution is the core anti-democratic talk, demagoguery,” says Yale professor Jason Stanley on Trump’s speech at CPAC, where he vowed “retribution” if elected again.  March 7, 2023

    06:41
    05:58
