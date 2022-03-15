Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’
“Tucker works to legitimize a lot of the Kremlin's favorite talking points. And that's not really an exaggeration,” says Chris Hayes discussing the Russian state media memo about the Fox News host. “The Kremlin itself sees Tucker as a useful asset, according to a leaked document translated by Mother Jones.”March 15, 2022
Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson 'as much as possible'
