IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

    05:41

  • ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

    06:12

  • Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

    10:41

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

    07:53

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25

  • Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’

    05:58

  • General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict

    06:14

  • Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil

    05:14

  • Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy

    04:14

  • Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians

    05:00

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war

    07:29

  • ‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency 

    08:31

  • ‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes

    05:56

  • AP: Russian troops shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine

    07:20

  • General McCaffrey: Putin just signed up for a ‘ten year event’

    08:17

  • ‘Fallen flat’: Why Putin is losing the information war

    08:26

  • Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 

    03:21

All In

Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

02:43

“Tucker works to legitimize a lot of the Kremlin's favorite talking points. And that's not really an exaggeration,” says Chris Hayes discussing the Russian state media memo about the Fox News host. “The Kremlin itself sees Tucker as a useful asset, according to a leaked document translated by Mother Jones.”March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

    05:41

  • ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

    06:12

  • Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

    10:41

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

    07:53

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

    07:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All