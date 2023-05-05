IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Report: Judicial activist paid Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Holder: NC Supreme Court acting not on principle nor precedent—but on personnel

    05:53

  • Trump town hall: How the media covers a seditious presidential candidate

    06:58

  • Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist

    06:57

  • Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18

  • Don Jr complains Fox hasn’t had him on in months

    02:05

  • Man believed to be suspect in Texas mass shooting apprehended after manhunt

    07:07

  • Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault

    06:14

  • Whistleblower: Wife of Chief Justice Roberts made $10.3 million from top law firms

    06:41

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand as judge denies Trump mistrial bid

    04:58

  • Ayman on Gov. Abbott’s ‘indifference’ towards gun violence—and victims of color

    05:02

  • Trump hugs Jan. 6 rioter who wants Pence to be executed

    10:11

  • The surprise turn in Fox's favorite new fearmongering story

    10:05

  • Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

    07:23

  • E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

    06:44

  • ‘You can’t make me': Hayes on SCOTUS flouting calls for ethics reform

    04:17

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Trial begins in Trump rape-defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

    06:32

All In

Report: Judicial activist paid Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’

09:41

The Washington Post reports that documents show judicial activist Leonard Leo directed $25k to Clarence Thomas’s wife, but emphasized the paperwork should have “No mention of Ginni, of course.”May 5, 2023

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    Report: Judicial activist paid Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’

    09:41
  • UP NEXT

    Holder: NC Supreme Court acting not on principle nor precedent—but on personnel

    05:53

  • Trump town hall: How the media covers a seditious presidential candidate

    06:58

  • Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist

    06:57

  • Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All