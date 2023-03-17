IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

    08:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

    06:25

  • Bannon-allied businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    06:58

  • Family of ‘Cop City’ protester killed by police seeks answers

    04:20

  • How the abortion pill case landed in a 'tiny MAGA jurisdiction' in Texas

    08:21

  • Hayes: How the American right fits into Putin's long game in Ukraine

    06:21

  • 'Preposterous': Chris Hayes rips GOP for blaming SVB collapse on 'wokeness'

    09:10

  • Fox News lobs some softballs to DeSantis

    03:45

  • NYT: Texas judge tries to keep key abortion pill hearing quiet

    05:10

  • 'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation

    07:16

  • Jean-Pierre: Freedom Caucus budget proposal is ‘gut punch to Americans'

    09:06

  • Hayes: The Tennessee Lt. Gov. Instagram scandal and the anti-LGBTQ GOP

    08:08

  • Inside the Trump-Murdoch ‘mutually beneficial, dysfunctional relationship’

    06:47

  • Rep. Allred: GOP reps on weaponization panel should ‘take the tinfoil hat off’

    07:00

  • Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

  • Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story

    06:24

  • Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

    07:26

  • She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

    07:49

  • New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’

    12:09

  • St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41

All In

Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

08:58

The Daily Beast reports that during a private plane flight four years ago, Ron DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident. David Plouffe and Sarah Longwell join to discuss how the Florida governor's awkwardness could impact the 2024 race. March 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

    08:58
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

    06:25

  • Bannon-allied businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    06:58

  • Family of ‘Cop City’ protester killed by police seeks answers

    04:20

  • How the abortion pill case landed in a 'tiny MAGA jurisdiction' in Texas

    08:21

  • Hayes: How the American right fits into Putin's long game in Ukraine

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All