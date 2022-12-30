IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: The case against Trump over Jan. 6 is ‘open and shut’

    10:53

  • Raskin on cancer diagnosis: 'Totally my plan to make it through this thing'

    01:48

  • Raskin: Oversight Dems will debunk GOP disinfo, act as 'America's truth squad'

    07:09

  • Two NY Republicans urge House ethics panel to investigate George Santos

    08:43

  • ‘Eastman knew:’ Jan. 6 final report spells out the Trump lawyer's culpability

    10:48

  • Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump

    08:53

  • Michael Cohen: Pressure campaign on Hutchinson ‘right out of Trump's playbook'

    08:00

  • Rep. Gomez: Why Trump's tax returns will be released to the public

    07:45

  • Raskin urges Puerto Rico, D.C. statehood to ‘grow democracy’ in wake of Jan. 6

    06:48

  • House committee votes to release 6 years of Trump tax returns

    04:56

  • Journalist banned from Twitter after covering Elon Musk speaks out

    06:55

  • Hayes: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover shows danger of absolute power

    06:19

  • New footage of Pelosi attack debunks right-wing conspiracy theories

    08:14

  • 'Major Announcement Man': Trump hawks trading cards of himself as superhero

    06:30

  • Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’

    07:40

  • ‘Pure madness’: Hayes on DeSantis demonizing public health to defeat Trump

    09:49

  • ‘Very good news’: Bernie Sanders on slowing inflation, job growth in America

    06:33

  • TPM: Texts show GOP reps sharing bogus election conspiracy theories with Meadows

    06:54

All In

Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

09:22

Rep. Adam Schiff: “People like Mark Meadows, people like Jim Jordan, people like Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell understood exactly the danger Donald Trump posed but standing up to him was not as important as the position they held or the one they wanted.”Dec. 30, 2022

  • Andrew Weissman: If Trump is indicted, it will be in 2023

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows has ‘no moral compass’

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: The case against Trump over Jan. 6 is ‘open and shut’

    10:53

  • Raskin on cancer diagnosis: 'Totally my plan to make it through this thing'

    01:48

  • Raskin: Oversight Dems will debunk GOP disinfo, act as 'America's truth squad'

    07:09

  • Two NY Republicans urge House ethics panel to investigate George Santos

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All