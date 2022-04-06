IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book

05:32

Rep. Raskin: “I’ve been reading Peter Navarro’s book, and it’s interesting that some of the hatred that he shows towards other people—like Jared Kushner, Sidney Powell, Mitch McConnell—kind of track the people who are being cooperative.”April 6, 2022

