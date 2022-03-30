Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up
Rep. Elaine Luria on the 7-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 phone logs: “Watergate—a very infamous cover-up. This definitely has overtones of that because there’s just really no explanation for the seven hours.”March 30, 2022
Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up
