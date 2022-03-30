IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel votes to recommend contempt charges for Trump aides Scavino, Navarro

    07:13

  • How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

    08:04

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

    06:14

  • GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings

    06:27

  • Chris Hayes: Putin’s war is the first conflict in a new global era

    10:06

  • Mo Brooks: Trump asked him to ‘rescind' 2020 results, hold new election

    05:38

  • Chris Hayes rips ‘facially racist’ GOP questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson

    08:34

  • ‘Sickening’: Mystal on GOP ‘internal moral justifications’ for Jackson attacks 

    09:43

  • Blumenthal: Brown Jackson dealt with ‘distorting and distracting questions’ with grace

    04:25

  • 'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

    06:45

  • Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: ‘I’ve never seen more resilience’

    04:54

  • ‘The eyes and ears of the world’: The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

    07:27

  • Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma

    06:36

  • Putin speaks at a rally while war wages in Ukraine

    07:28

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

    04:01

  • Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

    07:05

  • Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

    06:38

  • Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust

    06:32

  • ‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine

    06:40

All In

Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up

05:11

Rep. Elaine Luria on the 7-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 phone logs: “Watergate—a very infamous cover-up. This definitely has overtones of that because there’s just really no explanation for the seven hours.”March 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: Missing Jan. 6 phone logs have ‘overtones’ of Nixon cover-up

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel votes to recommend contempt charges for Trump aides Scavino, Navarro

    07:13

  • How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 

    08:04

  • Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

    06:14

  • GOP Senators seem to pander to QAnon base in Judge Jackson hearings

    06:27

  • Chris Hayes: Putin’s war is the first conflict in a new global era

    10:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All