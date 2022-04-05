Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ
“I don’t agree with what some of my colleagues have said about this,” says Rep. Elaine Luria on whether referring crimes to the DOJ is necessary. “If in the course of our investigation we find that criminal activity has occurred, I think it’s our responsibility to refer that to the Department of Justice.”April 5, 2022
Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has 'responsibility' to refer crimes to DOJ
