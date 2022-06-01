IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a 'national solution'

“Most of the guns used to commit violent acts in the communities, the neighborhoods I represent come from out of state,” says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. “That’s the situation across the country. And that’s why it requires a national solution.”June 1, 2022

