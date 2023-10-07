IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06

  • ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

  • ‘Ludicrous on its face’: Neguse says blaming Democrats for GOP disarray is ‘nonsensical’

    06:24

  • Hayes: 'I can't believe this needs to be said,' but the GOP is to blame for the GOP chaos 

    07:19

  • 'He couldn't let go of it': Inside the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

    06:45

  • Elizabeth Warren: GOP extremists are sowing chaos because they think it helps Trump

    06:03

  • ‘Trailblazer’: Rep. Barbara Lee pays tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90

    07:21

  • Biden Comms chief: Shutdown ‘very possible’—at ‘totally the fault’ of GOP

    09:36

  • ‘Meltdown’: GOP star witnesses admit there’s no evidence to impeach Biden

    07:28

  • ‘Cooked and done:’ AOC shreds GOP for ‘embarrassing’ hearing on impeachment 

    09:00

  • Former top U.S. general: Trump movement is ‘major threat to armed forces'

    05:03

  • ‘Denied’: Trump loses bid to remove judge in federal coup trial

    05:29

  • Milley on Trump suggesting ‘execution’: Threat to me is threat to entire military

    10:09

  • ‘It’s a shame’: Ron Klain knocks ‘dysfunction’ of House Republican caucus

    04:07

  • ‘Fantasy world’: Scathing ruling finds Trump, adult sons committed fraud

    07:44

  • ‘Narcissistic, sociopath’: George Conway on why Trump’s Twitter banishment actually helped him

    06:45

All In

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

06:42

“He’s got a tragic flaw. Which is, that because of his natural flair for authoritarianism he loves to cover up and apologize for men in power who abuse their power to vicious ends. He did that with the sexual abuser on the wresting team back in Ohio. And of course, he has devoted his career recently to covering up all of the constitutional crimes and offenses and outrages committed by Donald Trump. I don’t quite know what that psychological characteristic is that drives him to do that, but he has a real penchant for defending people who take power and abuse it. And it’s not a good sign,” says Jamie Raskin on his colleague Jim Jordan.Oct. 7, 2023

  • Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

  • Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

    06:28

  • ‘Break the glass moment’: Claire McCaskill on a Trump Speakership

    04:06

  • ‘I will do it if necessary’: Trump not ruling out being new House Speaker

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All