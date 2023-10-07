Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

“He’s got a tragic flaw. Which is, that because of his natural flair for authoritarianism he loves to cover up and apologize for men in power who abuse their power to vicious ends. He did that with the sexual abuser on the wresting team back in Ohio. And of course, he has devoted his career recently to covering up all of the constitutional crimes and offenses and outrages committed by Donald Trump. I don’t quite know what that psychological characteristic is that drives him to do that, but he has a real penchant for defending people who take power and abuse it. And it’s not a good sign,” says Jamie Raskin on his colleague Jim Jordan.Oct. 7, 2023