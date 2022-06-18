IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to call for Justice Thomas’ impeachment

05:55

“It does not make sense for us to continue to ignore the involvement this wife has on the decisions Justice Thomas makes,” says Rep. Omar. “And to me, it doesn’t make any sense that we are not calling for his impeachment and proceeding with that.”June 18, 2022

