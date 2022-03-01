Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event
03:21
Chris Hayes on the America First Political Action Conference, organized by an avowed white supremacist: “You could call it a fringe gathering, except for the fact that two sitting members of Congress were a part of it: Republicans Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.”March 1, 2022
Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event
