Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’06:10
- Now Playing
Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’07:31
- UP NEXT
New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out06:38
Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now03:02
GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy05:55
Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high04:57
Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression02:34
Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit05:45
New details on the dubious finances of George Santos09:42
GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign07:43
Walgreens CFO admits shoplifting threat was overstated02:45
Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution06:40
'Vengeance': Swalwell debunks McCarthy excuse for booting him from committees07:38
George Santos claimed he was volleyball 'star' at college he didn't attend09:09
No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove.03:51
Supreme Court hears case threatening workers’ rights02:40
‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators07:09
How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership06:51
'Let them have at it': Luria on GOP reps vowing to investigate Jan. 6 probe08:03
‘American export’: Right-wingers storm Congress in Brazil in echo of Jan. 603:24
Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’06:10
- Now Playing
Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’07:31
- UP NEXT
New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out06:38
Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now03:02
GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy05:55
Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high04:57
Play All