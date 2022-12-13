IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gallego on Sinema: ‘She can’t win a primary against me’

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene: Jan. 6 ‘would have been armed’ if she led it

    07:57

  • Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

    08:30

  • ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

    10:25

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 criminal referral consideration not confined to just Trump

    09:03

  • Hayes: Germany, Peru seem to take attempted coups more seriously than we do

    05:34

  • Ron Klain on Warnock's win and Biden's 'historic' midterm performance

    07:55

  • Schumer on the Senate majority: '50 was great. 51 is even better'

    08:37

  • Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’

    10:57

  • Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’

    05:43

  • Swalwell: GOP will use majority to ‘litigate the grievances of one petty man’

    05:38

  • Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

    09:00

  • The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

    09:22

  • Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • Maddow: Oath Keepers convictions make it harder to whitewash Jan. 6

    09:35

  • Bernie Sanders: Congress must act to guarantee paid sick leave for rail workers

    06:33

  • Trump embraces worst parts of base in bid to claw his way back to power

    05:42

  • How seditious conspiracy verdict gives DOJ ‘stronger hand’ for future cases

    07:07

  • Klobuchar: This Supreme Court case could lead to ‘extreme outcomes’

    07:15

All In

Rep. Gallego on Sinema: ‘She can’t win a primary against me’

08:11

"She claims to be independent. That’s not the case. The case is that she can’t win a primary against me,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. "She long ago abandoned Arizona when it comes to representing their values.”Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Gallego on Sinema: ‘She can’t win a primary against me’

    08:11
  • UP NEXT

    Marjorie Taylor Greene: Jan. 6 ‘would have been armed’ if she led it

    07:57

  • Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

    08:30

  • ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

    10:25

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 criminal referral consideration not confined to just Trump

    09:03

  • Hayes: Germany, Peru seem to take attempted coups more seriously than we do

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All