Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did
06:19
Share this -
copied
“To grovel at the knees of someone like Tucker Carlson, it’s definitely not worth it. I would rather be out of politics than have to do something like that,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego on Ted Cruz’s humiliating apology for calling Jan. 6 what it was. Jan. 8, 2022
Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’
03:59
Now Playing
Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did
06:19
UP NEXT
Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality
10:23
Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6
08:25
January 6, 2021: The day as it happened
05:56
Hayes: America was one Mike Pence away from 'full-blown' constitutional crisis