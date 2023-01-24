IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

    06:18
    How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

    06:17

  • New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

  • Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker

    03:54

  • Rep. Torres: House leadership ‘has no incentive to drain the Santos swamp’

    07:49

  • Schiff: McCarthy, GOP seek to 'decapitate those who would hold them accountable’

    07:23

  • Disabled veteran: George Santos took $3k from dying dog’s GoFundMe

    08:41

  • McCarthy bucks his own Steve King standard by seating extremists on committees

    10:00

  • Bernie Sanders: Declining life expectancy is ‘issue of enormous consequence’ 

    06:10

  • Rep. Goldman: McCarthy may be ‘complicit’ in Santos ‘web of deception’

    07:31

  • New Mexico shootings: Dem lawmaker targeted by failed GOP candidate speaks out

    06:38

  • Velshi: Ukraine needs all of the aid the West can give—right now

    03:02

  • GOP debt limit showdown could lead to 'cataclysmic event' for global economy

    05:55

  • Why the stakes of the debt ceiling fight are so high

    04:57

  • Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34

  • Judge unseals Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

    05:45

  • New details on the dubious finances of George Santos

    09:42

All In

Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Sinema's Arizona Senate seat

06:18

Chris Hayes on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema facing a Senate challenge in 2024: “She votes for the wealthy and big corporate interests at the expense of regular working people—because that's what she appears to believe in. Well now she's going to have to answer for those beliefs.”Jan. 24, 2023

    How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas

    06:17

  • New details on McCarthy's 'ironclad' alliance with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    08:46

  • The $1M fine that held Trump accountable—and may deter him from doing it again

    03:05

  • What the George Santos drag queen denial reveals about the Republican Party

    04:52

  • Hayes: The DeSantis attempt to echo the cruelty of Trumpism

    10:18

