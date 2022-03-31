Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP
Republicans are mad at Rep. Madison Cawthorn. But not for the reasons you might think. “At the very least we know where the line is—appearing with Holocaust deniers is fine, but don't go telling people about Republican drug and sex parties,” says Chris Hayes.March 31, 2022
