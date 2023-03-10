IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside the Trump-Murdoch ‘mutually beneficial, dysfunctional relationship’

    06:47
    Rep. Allred: GOP reps on weaponization panel should ‘take the tinfoil hat off’

    07:00
    Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

  • Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story

    06:24

  • Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

    07:26

  • She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

    07:49

  • New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’

    12:09

  • St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41

  • Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

    05:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'

    06:10

  • Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic

    04:21

  • D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’

    04:02

  • Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade

    08:50

  • Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying

    05:25

  • Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’

    07:02

  • Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

    06:43

  • Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience

    07:59

  • Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education

    04:56

  • Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'

    13:51

  • George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe

    05:33

All In

Rep. Allred: GOP reps on weaponization panel should ‘take the tinfoil hat off’

07:00

“You and I both know that’s not happening,” says Rep. Allred on Republicans’ premise of a vast, overarching government conspiracy to silence conservatives. “But this is what can happen when you get stuck in an information loop.”March 10, 2023

