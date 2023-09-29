IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

GOP knew 'this was cooked and done from the beginning': AOC on Biden impeachment hearing

02:02

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the House GOP for using a "fabricated image" as evidence in the first Biden impeachment hearing. 'It cannot be understated how deceptive that was, to take critical messages out of context, to tear apart the context that they're in, and then to photoshop a text message bubble to make it look like it's reconstructed back on a phone," Ocasio-Cortez tells Chris Hayes. "And this is supposed to be the Republican case for impeachment? At this point we should be investigating the investigation for the ethical conduct that's happening on the Republican side of the aisle." Sept. 29, 2023

