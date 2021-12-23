IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

    05:26
All In

Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

05:26

“What we’ve seen from some of these individuals who are close to the former president is they’re going to look at every way to delay, and avoid, and evade the committee’s work,” says Rep. Pete Aguilar. “And that’s exactly why someone like Mr. Jordan isn’t fit to serve in this body with us in this investigation.” Dec. 23, 2021

