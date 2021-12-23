Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee
“What we’ve seen from some of these individuals who are close to the former president is they’re going to look at every way to delay, and avoid, and evade the committee’s work,” says Rep. Pete Aguilar. “And that’s exactly why someone like Mr. Jordan isn’t fit to serve in this body with us in this investigation.” Dec. 23, 2021
Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee
