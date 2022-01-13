Rep. Aguilar: Committee wants to ask McCarthy about Trump ‘mindset’ around Jan. 6
“What was the president doing during these 187 minutes that he didn’t call off the rioters who were coming into the Capitol for Kevin McCarthy and for us on the House floor?” says Rep. Pete Aguilar on what the Jan. 6 committee wants to ask Kevin McCarthy. “What was his mindset? Those are the questions that are worth answering.”Jan. 13, 2022
