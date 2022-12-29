Raskin on cancer diagnosis: 'Totally my plan to make it through this thing'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Jamie Raskin on his cancer diagnosis: “It’s very serious and it’s aggressive. But the great news is that because of all the investments we’ve been making in medical research and science and technology that it’s very treatable.”Dec. 29, 2022

