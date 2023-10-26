IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s not just scary, it’s wrong’: Romney book reveals how he sees decay of GOP

    08:13

  • Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

    02:28

  • Trump doesn’t get his ‘Legally Blonde’ moment, storms out of court

    08:49
    Raskin: Don't be fooled by ‘good manners' of MAGA speaker Mike Johnson

    05:23
    Report: Jack Smith grants Mark Meadows immunity to testify in Jan. 6 Trump case

    06:47

  • ‘Thug’: Pelosi rips House GOP for taking direction from man ‘in court’

    09:12

  • Gaza conditions worsen amid food, water, fuel shortages

    06:58

  • ‘Catastrophic failure’: GOP fails to elect speaker for 17th day in a row

    11:07

  • ‘GOP merry-go-round’: Congress still paralyzed by Republican speaker fight

    08:35

  • Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

    08:54

  • ‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address

    15:05

  • Dem rep: 199 Republicans voted for 'Insurrection Caucus' leader for speaker

    05:08

  • DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:29

  • ‘Roomba stuck in a corner’: GOP infighting escalates as Jordan loses second speaker vote

    05:39

  • Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of ‘the most jarring’ I’ve seen

    06:03

  • Raskin floats Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Angus King as consensus speaker options

    04:47

  • ‘Dangerous prospect’: Dem rep rips GOP speaker nom Jordan as 'election denier'

    05:09

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

    04:15

  • 'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war

    06:15

  • ‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas

    11:24

All In

05:23

“He’s got very good manners and he’s an able lawyer,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin on the new GOP speaker Mike Johnson. “But when we say he opposed democracy, we know that from his giving a legal gloss and finish to all of Donald Trump’s arguments about electoral fraud.”Oct. 26, 2023

