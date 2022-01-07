Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6
“I was happy that Liz came and I was happy that she brought her dad,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin. “They represent the possibility that we will have a broad coalition of constitutional patriots in America who are resisting what Donald Trump is trying to do to us.”Jan. 7, 2022
