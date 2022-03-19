Putin speaks at a rally while war wages in Ukraine
07:28
Share this -
copied
“Unfortunately, so much right now of the world's suffering and misery and the reverberating effects of it is wrapped up in the frustrations and the psyche of this one man, a Chekist through and through,” says Chris Hayes.March 19, 2022
Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma
06:36
Now Playing
Putin speaks at a rally while war wages in Ukraine
07:28
UP NEXT
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin
04:01
Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end
07:05
Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question
06:38
Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust