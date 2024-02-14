IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09
  • Now Playing

    Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

  • Republicans ‘absolutely allergic’ to fixing border, says Sen. Murphy

    09:01

  • Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case will be ‘horrible, stupid circus,’ says Lawrence

    08:25

  • Maddow: Trump claim ‘outrighted mocked’ by court in immunity rejection

    07:13

  • U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

    06:09

  • 'Sigh of frustration': Trump Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal

    05:14

  • Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07

  • MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

  • Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

    06:22

  • GOP lawmaker claims he's ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he's a veterinarian

    04:24

  • E. Jean Carroll attorney: Trump verdict proves 'your lies' catch up to you

    08:48

All In

Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

03:51

Chris Hayes: Think about the incentives Putin had in 2016 and the lengths he went to to help get Trump elected. Now think about the stakes for Putin in 2024 as his war drags on and he desperately wants to end it with a Russian victory.Feb. 14, 2024

  • ‘Trump is losing it’: New scrutiny on Trump’s ‘gibberish’ at campaign rallies

    06:09
  • Now Playing

    Putin is cashing in on his ‘enormous’ investment in Trump, says Hayes

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News fearmongering backfires on live TV

    05:39

  • Santos sequel? Republican candidate in NY-3 special election raises eyebrows

    06:09

  • 'What the hell, man?': Hayes baffled by special counsel report on Biden

    07:12

  • ‘Laughable’: AOC blasts GOP’s ‘craven’ bid to impeach DHS Secretary

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All