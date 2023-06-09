IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Psaki: Trump is already fundraising off this — but don't expect Biden to get involved yet

02:42

Jen Psaki discusses the unavoidable political nature of the charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case. "Trump is already fundraising off of this — or attempting to," Psaki says. "Biden is an institutionalist. He believes in the separation of the branches of government, and I suspect they will be very limited in anything they say about this at all, especially in the short term. June 9, 2023

