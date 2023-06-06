IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sununu to GOP hopefuls: If you don’t call out Trump, you don’t deserve to run

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: In 2024, Biden seeks to distinguish Republicans from MAGA extremists

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    New video disputes Lauren Boebert's claim about vote she 'protested'

    02:47

  • ‘Disastrous position:’ The DeSantis bid to be the anti-vaccine candidate

    08:51

  • Hayes: New evidence points to Trump motive in documents case

    07:21

  • Ron Klain: Judge the president by the results he produces

    08:03

  • ‘The ugly part’: Hayes on the debt deal expediting the Manchin-backed pipeline

    03:45

  • Grassley: GOP ‘not interested’ in whether Biden accusations are ‘accurate’

    06:25

  • Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal

    05:50

  • Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton tries out Trump defense playbook

    05:08

  • Hayes: Biden delivering on 2020 promises makes for a strong 2024 pitch

    06:45

  • Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default

    07:43

  • Judge from abortion pill case to hear $1.8B suit against Planned Parenthood

    06:40

  • ‘Literal dumpster fire’: Infighting erupts among Texas Republican leaders

    04:16

  • Hayes: ‘Deranged’ GOP debt plan would put these items on the chopping block

    04:33

  • ‘Epic disaster’: DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk on Twitter flops

    08:50

  • Oath Keepers to receive first seditious conspiracy sentences over Jan. 6

    05:07

  • Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

    08:37

  • Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

    10:02

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

    05:07

All In

Psaki: In 2024, Biden seeks to distinguish Republicans from MAGA extremists

08:50

“When I worked for him, he would regularly pick up the phone and call Republicans without much fanfare, without announcing it. He's kind of a bridge builder by nature. The open question is if that strategy will pay off in 2024,” says Jen Psaki. Kate Bedingfield and Robert Gibbs join Jen Psaki to discuss. June 6, 2023

  • Sununu to GOP hopefuls: If you don’t call out Trump, you don’t deserve to run

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: In 2024, Biden seeks to distinguish Republicans from MAGA extremists

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    New video disputes Lauren Boebert's claim about vote she 'protested'

    02:47

  • ‘Disastrous position:’ The DeSantis bid to be the anti-vaccine candidate

    08:51

  • Hayes: New evidence points to Trump motive in documents case

    07:21

  • Ron Klain: Judge the president by the results he produces

    08:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All