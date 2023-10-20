IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘GOP merry-go-round’: Congress still paralyzed by Republican speaker fight

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address

    15:05

  • Dem rep: 199 Republicans voted for 'Insurrection Caucus' leader for speaker

    05:08

  • DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:29

  • ‘Roomba stuck in a corner’: GOP infighting escalates as Jordan loses second speaker vote

    05:39

  • Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of ‘the most jarring’ I’ve seen

    06:03

  • Raskin floats Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Angus King as consensus speaker options

    04:47

  • ‘Dangerous prospect’: Dem rep rips GOP speaker nom Jordan as 'election denier'

    05:09

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

    04:15

  • 'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war

    06:15

  • ‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas

    11:24

  • Steve Scalise drops his bid for speaker leaving Republicans without a nominee

    06:05

  • Inside the saferoom: Harrowing details of an Israeli family’s escape from Hamas

    08:09

  • 'Republican dysfunction': Scalise faces GOP holdouts after speaker nomination

    10:00

  • 'No doubt that Iran has blood on its hands,' says Sen. Murphy on Hamas attack

    06:02

  • ‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages

    05:14

  • Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

    03:45

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on Jim Jordan’s ‘tragic flaw’

    06:42

  • Trump endorses coup supporter Jim Jordan for Speaker

    07:34

All In

Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

08:54

Jen Psaki breaks down President Biden’s address to the nation: “It's just a reminder to the public of why this is so important for the United States to be engaged, why the United States as an ‘indispensable power’ needs to be engaged in these conflicts.”Oct. 20, 2023

  • ‘GOP merry-go-round’: Congress still paralyzed by Republican speaker fight

    08:35
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

    08:54
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address

    15:05

  • Dem rep: 199 Republicans voted for 'Insurrection Caucus' leader for speaker

    05:08

  • DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:29

  • ‘Roomba stuck in a corner’: GOP infighting escalates as Jordan loses second speaker vote

    05:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All