    Pompeo dismisses 'faux outrage' over murder of Khashoggi

Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi

“I personally did not think Mike Pompeo could sink any lower. But he has now surpassed my already low expectations of him,” says Chris Hayes on the Trump Secretary of State’s new remarks about murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Jan. 25, 2023

    Pompeo dismisses ‘faux outrage’ over murder of Khashoggi

