IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police officer on Jan. 6

    03:13

  • Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism 

    09:00

  • Hayes: America's current border policy is Stephen Miller's dream come true

    06:25

  • Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is

    10:23

  • Chris Hayes: Why Mitt Romney’s take on student debt is ‘oddly comforting’

    02:58

  • ‘This is what it is:’ Russian state TV discusses possibility of nuclear war

    10:57

  • McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes

    07:24

  • Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves

    04:59

  • Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest

    07:16

  • Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics 

    06:13

  • Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’

    05:03

  • New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 6 

    09:13

  • Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 6

    06:16

  • New details on why Pence refused to get in Secret Service car on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • ‘Rich guy voter fraud’: Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once

    02:58

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t ‘recall’ if she urged Trump to impose martial law

    10:56

  • A look inside the math textbooks rejected by Florida

    06:16

  • Poll: Majority of Americans still support mask mandate

    03:24

  • Donald Trump Jr. plans to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    04:44

All In

Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

05:56

Politico has obtained an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Alito showing the Supreme Court striking down Roe vs. Wade.May 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

    05:56
  • UP NEXT

    Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police officer on Jan. 6

    03:13

  • Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism 

    09:00

  • Hayes: America's current border policy is Stephen Miller's dream come true

    06:25

  • Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is

    10:23

  • Chris Hayes: Why Mitt Romney’s take on student debt is ‘oddly comforting’

    02:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All