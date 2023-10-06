Political violence on the rise in the age of Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Beschloss joins Chris Hayes to discuss the rise in political violence in the age of Trump and why it is different than other moments in American history. “Now we’re in a situation where many more guns in America, gun safety laws have been relaxed. And you’ve got one of the two parties – the Republican party – absolutely seduced by Donald Trump, who loves violence. Who when he was president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act or Marshall law to stop violence. This is now in the heart of America, not the fringe.”Oct. 6, 2023

