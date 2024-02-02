IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

  • Hayes on the ‘looming threat’ of a widening Middle East conflict

    06:22

  • GOP lawmaker claims he's ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he's a veterinarian

    04:24

  • E. Jean Carroll attorney: Trump verdict proves 'your lies' catch up to you

    08:48

  • ‘3-minute man’: Legal expert says Trump testimony will ‘blow up in his face’

    06:51

  • Slow wheels of justice aiding Trump 'run-out-the-clock' legal plan

    07:48

  • Lindsey Graham ‘threw Trump under the bus’ in Georgia testimony, new book says

    03:18

  • Hayes: Paying attention to Trump ‘sucks.’ We must do it anyway.

    10:08

  • What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35

  • Trump begs Supreme Court to rule in his favor in ‘closing message’ to New Hampshire voters

    07:29

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17

  • 'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    04:28

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17

All In

Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

08:07

"I'm right now as you know in a very tough re-election race in Texas,” says podcaster Ted Cruz, “We just had a poll last week that showed it as a one point race. And yet we can expect Mitch again not to spend any money to defend me." Democratic challenger Rep. Colin Allred joins to discuss.Feb. 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA-run state GOPs face civil wars, bribery scandals, money woes

    07:11

  • ‘Egotistical’: Ruhle says CEOs miss Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise

    05:23

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I need 11,000 votes’

    08:12

  • Report: Trump spent $50 million in donor money on legal bills in 2023

    05:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All