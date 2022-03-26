Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 08:04
Parliament member says Ukrainian forces won't surrender—including her own family06:14
“My husband is fighting,” Yevheniya Kravchuk, member of the Ukrainian Parliament tells Ali Velshi. “I haven’t seen him for over a month—since the very beginning.”March 26, 2022
How one McDonald’s in Moscow highlights the cascade of the new iron curtain 08:04
The Fate of Mariupol06:50
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’09:18
UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing07:59
Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’05:46